Wafra Inc. Raises Stock Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Wafra Inc. raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 227.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 224,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 155,954 shares during the quarter. Wafra Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of The PNC Financial Services Group worth $35,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 138.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 38,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,778,000 after buying an additional 22,440 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 11,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,780,000 after buying an additional 3,954 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co grew its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 54.5% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 4,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 1,544 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 76,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,011,000 after buying an additional 14,940 shares during the period. Finally, Bill Few Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 80.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 7,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,167,000 after buying an additional 3,476 shares during the period. 82.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO William S. Demchak bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $129.70 per share, for a total transaction of $129,700.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 525,349 shares in the company, valued at $68,137,765.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO William S. Demchak acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $129.70 per share, with a total value of $129,700.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 525,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,137,765.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO William S. Demchak acquired 6,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $153.38 per share, with a total value of $1,004,639.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 482,924 shares in the company, valued at $74,070,883.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PNC opened at $123.30 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $142.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.62. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $119.27 and a twelve month high of $183.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.28 billion, a PE ratio of 8.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.12.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.95 by ($0.46). The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 25.73%. The business had revenue of $5.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.86 EPS. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.26 EPS for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 17th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 43.26%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PNC shares. Citigroup raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $218.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $157.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.27 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.70.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate and Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

