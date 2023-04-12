Wafra Inc. Sells 288,890 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Wafra Inc. lowered its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 46.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 334,970 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 288,890 shares during the quarter. Walmart makes up about 1.8% of Wafra Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Wafra Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $47,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.0% during the third quarter. Financial Advisory Group now owns 6,950 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Transparent Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Transparent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,076 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Elgethun Capital Management grew its stake in Walmart by 1.2% in the third quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 6,045 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $784,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,917 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, RDA Financial Network grew its stake in Walmart by 2.9% in the third quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 2,725 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WMT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Walmart from $161.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Walmart from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Walmart in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Walmart from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.34.

Walmart Stock Performance

NYSE:WMT opened at $150.55 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $405.83 billion, a PE ratio of 35.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.27 and a twelve month high of $160.77.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $164.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.67 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 1.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.27%.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.57, for a total transaction of $1,393,777.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,432,515 shares in the company, valued at $205,666,178.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.57, for a total transaction of $1,393,777.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,432,515 shares in the company, valued at $205,666,178.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 706,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.07, for a total value of $100,329,407.79. Following the transaction, the director now owns 266,135,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,809,831,131.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,053,710 shares of company stock worth $2,982,527,217 over the last ninety days. 47.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Walmart Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Further Reading

