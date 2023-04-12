Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Venturi Wealth Management LLC

Venturi Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,428 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 9,079 shares during the quarter. Walmart makes up about 1.0% of Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $10,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WMT. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Walmart by 1.6% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,269 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,231,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in Walmart by 36.8% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 4,820 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Walmart by 31.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,162 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 123.9% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 10,566 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 5,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Walmart by 1.7% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 857,839 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $127,749,000 after purchasing an additional 13,985 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,504,039 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total transaction of $218,852,714.89. Following the transaction, the director now owns 245,711,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,753,482,693.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.57, for a total transaction of $1,393,777.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,432,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $205,666,178.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,504,039 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total value of $218,852,714.89. Following the sale, the director now owns 245,711,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,753,482,693.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,053,710 shares of company stock valued at $2,982,527,217 in the last 90 days. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart Trading Up 0.3 %

WMT traded up $0.45 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $150.52. The company had a trading volume of 1,640,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,459,929. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.82. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.27 and a 12-month high of $160.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.52. The company has a market cap of $405.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.24, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.48.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.20. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 1.91%. The company had revenue of $164.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WMT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Walmart and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $163.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.34.

Walmart Profile

(Get Rating)

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.