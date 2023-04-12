Washington H. Soul Pattinson and Company Limited (ASX:SOL) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.36 Per Share

Washington H. Soul Pattinson and Company Limited (ASX:SOL – Get Rating) announced a interim dividend on Tuesday, April 11th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.36 per share on Thursday, May 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 18th. This is a boost from Washington H. Soul Pattinson and’s previous interim dividend of $0.29.

Washington H. Soul Pattinson and Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 10.15.

About Washington H. Soul Pattinson and

Washington H. Soul Pattinson and Company Limited, an investment company, engages in investing various industries and asset classes in Australia. It operates through Strategic Portfolio, Large Caps Portfolio, Emerging Companies Portfolio, Private Equity Portfolio, Structured Yield Portfolio, and Property Portfolio segments.

