Waterfront Wealth Inc. Acquires 325 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Waterfront Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,468 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $744,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Seed Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $282,000. Narwhal Capital Management boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 114,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,525,000 after purchasing an additional 32,922 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Trust Company N.A. acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,222,000. Burleson & Company LLC boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 134.7% during the 4th quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 23,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after purchasing an additional 13,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex LLC boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Essex LLC now owns 34,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. 78.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Raytheon Technologies news, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 3,622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.55, for a total transaction of $356,948.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,061 shares in the company, valued at $400,211.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Raytheon Technologies Trading Up 0.1 %

A number of research firms have issued reports on RTX. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Wolfe Research upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.62.

Raytheon Technologies stock opened at $99.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $145.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.49, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.99. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $80.27 and a fifty-two week high of $108.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $98.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.03. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 9.73%. The firm had revenue of $18.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.86%.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems (Collins), Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space (RIS), and Raytheon Missiles and Defense (RMD).

