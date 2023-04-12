Waterfront Wealth Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Waterfront Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Seed Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $691,000. Burleson & Company LLC lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 8,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,735,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 1,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,668,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curated Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $225,000. 75.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

NYSE:DE opened at $380.83 on Wednesday. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $283.81 and a 1 year high of $448.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $406.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $407.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.85 billion, a PE ratio of 14.13, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.04.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $6.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $1.02. Deere & Company had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 41.17%. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.92 EPS. Deere & Company’s revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 30.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is presently 18.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $520.00 price target on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $364.00 to $398.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $485.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $475.00 to $477.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $459.86.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

