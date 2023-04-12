Waterfront Wealth Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Waterfront Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 235 shares during the quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Crown were worth $465,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Crown by 5,833.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,115,827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $252,476,000 after acquiring an additional 3,063,313 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in Crown by 13,132.4% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,326,382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $191,251,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308,801 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its position in Crown by 559.0% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,763,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $142,900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495,925 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Crown during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $117,112,000. Finally, Impactive Capital LP boosted its position in Crown by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. Impactive Capital LP now owns 3,154,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $255,627,000 after purchasing an additional 684,077 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CCK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on Crown from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Crown from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Barclays lifted their target price on Crown from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Crown from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Crown from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.27.

Crown Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of CCK opened at $79.11 on Wednesday. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.00 and a 1 year high of $124.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.05. The stock has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.05.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.10. Crown had a return on equity of 36.97% and a net margin of 5.62%. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crown Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. This is a boost from Crown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. Crown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.08%.

About Crown

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans, beverage, promotional, and transit packaging, closures and capping, and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

