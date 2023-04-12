Waterfront Wealth Inc. Increases Stock Position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Waterfront Wealth Inc. increased its position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,406 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Marvell Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 2,480.6% during the 3rd quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marvell Technology Stock Performance

Marvell Technology stock opened at $40.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.43. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.75 and a 1-year high of $65.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 8.46% and a negative net margin of 2.76%. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is -126.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MRVL. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Marvell Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.54.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Dean E. Jr. Jarnac sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $270,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $849,555. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Dean E. Jr. Jarnac sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $270,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $849,555. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Muhammad Raghib Hussain sold 46,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.22, for a total transaction of $1,950,564.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 757,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,974,979.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 58,978 shares of company stock worth $2,532,691. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage, and custom solutions. The firm designs, develops, and sells integrated circuits. The company was founded by Wei Li Dai, Pantas Sutardja, and Sehat Sutardja in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

