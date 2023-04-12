Waters (NYSE:WAT) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Sunday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Waters from $334.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup raised their target price on Waters from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Waters in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a hold rating and a $350.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Waters from $320.00 to $352.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Waters from $385.00 to $350.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $351.00.

WAT opened at $302.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $315.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $317.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.66. Waters has a 1 year low of $265.61 and a 1 year high of $369.00. The firm has a market cap of $17.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.72, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.86.

Waters ( NYSE:WAT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.74 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $858.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $832.85 million. Waters had a return on equity of 175.08% and a net margin of 23.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.67 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Waters will post 12.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Mark P. Vergnano acquired 3,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $313.32 per share, with a total value of $997,924.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,114,479.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Waters by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,764,086 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,823,123,000 after buying an additional 46,498 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Waters by 1.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,496,407 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,750,974,000 after purchasing an additional 73,839 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Waters by 7.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,623,726 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $707,174,000 after purchasing an additional 171,541 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Waters by 79.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,504,592 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $467,011,000 after purchasing an additional 666,851 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Waters by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,196,875 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $409,265,000 after purchasing an additional 21,706 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

Waters Corp. engages in the provision of workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry, and thermal analysis. It operates through the Waters and TA (TA Instruments) segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and services.

