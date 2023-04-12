WealthTrust Axiom LLC Makes New Investment in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

WealthTrust Axiom LLC bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sepio Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 110.6% in the third quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 4,715 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,316,000 after purchasing an additional 2,476 shares during the period. PFG Advisors increased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 13.1% in the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 1,077 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 60.2% in the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 165 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 203.8% in the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 2,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 3.0% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,212 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,996,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

O'Reilly Automotive Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of ORLY stock opened at $871.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $53.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.01, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.88. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $562.90 and a 52 week high of $878.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $833.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $813.78.

Insider Transactions at O'Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The specialty retailer reported $8.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.71 by $0.66. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.08% and a negative return on equity of 234.76%. The company had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 36.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $834.31, for a total transaction of $417,155.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $640,750.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ORLY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $900.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $820.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $892.00 to $921.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Barclays started coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $815.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $780.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $859.60.

About O'Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

