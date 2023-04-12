Wedbush Securities Inc. Has $3.07 Million Holdings in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lessened its stake in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,352 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 617 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Five Below were worth $3,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Five Below by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,767 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Five Below by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,668 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in Five Below by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 350 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Five Below by 93.0% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 193 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Five Below by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,750 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective (up previously from $180.00) on shares of Five Below in a research report on Monday, February 13th. BNP Paribas upgraded Five Below from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Five Below from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Five Below from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Five Below in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $219.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Five Below presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $209.21.

Shares of FIVE stock opened at $219.29 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $203.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $177.33. Five Below, Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.49 and a 12 month high of $219.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.31, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.17.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The specialty retailer reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07. Five Below had a return on equity of 21.69% and a net margin of 8.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Five Below, Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider George Hill sold 2,568 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.34, for a total value of $514,473.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,887,895.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Ronald Sargent sold 9,800 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.29, for a total value of $2,021,642.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,078,896.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider George Hill sold 2,568 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.34, for a total value of $514,473.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,887,895.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,632 shares of company stock valued at $3,398,933 over the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment includes items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists of personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

