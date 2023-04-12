Wedbush Securities Inc. Increases Position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS)

Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Get Rating) by 158.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 82,878 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,831 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned about 0.21% of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF worth $3,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HYLS. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $940,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 15,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 10,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $335,000. Finally, Stiles Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $299,000.

NASDAQ:HYLS opened at $39.80 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.55. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $38.07 and a 52 week high of $45.13.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.03%.

The First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (HYLS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BoFA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund is an actively managed fund holding up to 130% in long positions in high yield bonds it expects to outperform, and up to 30% short positions in issues it expects to underperform.

