Wedbush Securities Inc. Reduces Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Wedbush Securities Inc. decreased its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 50,946 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 2,313 shares during the period. Boeing makes up about 0.5% of Wedbush Securities Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $9,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its position in shares of Boeing by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 3,087 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Sage Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter worth about $1,839,000. Narwhal Capital Management increased its position in shares of Boeing by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 15,707 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,992,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Boeing by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,665 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Boeing by 93.1% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,193 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,942,000 after purchasing an additional 4,914 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BA opened at $213.60 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $207.88 and a 200-day moving average of $185.12. The firm has a market cap of $127.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.61, a P/E/G ratio of 445.66 and a beta of 1.43. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $113.02 and a twelve month high of $221.33.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($1.80). The firm had revenue of $19.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.10 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($7.69) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BA shares. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Boeing from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $261.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $223.06.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

