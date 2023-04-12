Wedbush Securities Inc. Reduces Position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL)

Wedbush Securities Inc. trimmed its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,094,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,653 shares during the quarter. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF accounts for 10.5% of Wedbush Securities Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned about 0.73% of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF worth $191,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 47.2% during the fourth quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the third quarter valued at $55,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 117.5% during the third quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the third quarter valued at $69,000.

Get SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF alerts:

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:BIL opened at $91.57 on Wednesday. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a 1 year low of $91.33 and a 1 year high of $91.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $91.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.56.

About SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of all publicly issued zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a maturity of at least 1 month, but less than 3 months. BIL was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.