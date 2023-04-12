Wedbush Securities Inc. Takes Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 44,115 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,309,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,732,000. Eagle Ridge Investment Management bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth about $11,051,000. Courier Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth approximately $377,000. Sterneck Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at $1,203,000. Finally, Beech Hill Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,433,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on META shares. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Meta Platforms from $140.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $235.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $125.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Meta Platforms from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Meta Platforms from $205.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.31.

Meta Platforms Stock Down 0.4 %

META opened at $213.85 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $189.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $146.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The stock has a market cap of $554.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.19. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.09 and a 12 month high of $224.30.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.88. The company had revenue of $32.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.69 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 21.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.67 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Meta Platforms news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total transaction of $242,144.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,059.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Meta Platforms news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 5,070 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.48, for a total value of $909,963.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,583 shares in the company, valued at $2,078,916.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total value of $242,144.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,059.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,153 shares of company stock worth $12,359,132 over the last 90 days. 14.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Meta Platforms

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.