Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Shop Apotheke Europe (SAE)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR: SAE) recently:

3/31/2023 – Shop Apotheke Europe was given a new €125.00 ($135.87) price target on by analysts at Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking.

3/30/2023 – Shop Apotheke Europe was given a new €108.00 ($117.39) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.

3/30/2023 – Shop Apotheke Europe was given a new €140.00 ($152.17) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

3/30/2023 – Shop Apotheke Europe was given a new €85.00 ($92.39) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank.

3/20/2023 – Shop Apotheke Europe was given a new €85.00 ($92.39) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank.

3/16/2023 – Shop Apotheke Europe was given a new €110.00 ($119.57) price target on by analysts at Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking.

3/16/2023 – Shop Apotheke Europe was given a new €108.00 ($117.39) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.

3/15/2023 – Shop Apotheke Europe was given a new €140.00 ($152.17) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

3/14/2023 – Shop Apotheke Europe was given a new €126.00 ($136.96) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

3/13/2023 – Shop Apotheke Europe was given a new €85.00 ($92.39) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank.

3/9/2023 – Shop Apotheke Europe was given a new €80.00 ($86.96) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

3/9/2023 – Shop Apotheke Europe was given a new €140.00 ($152.17) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

3/8/2023 – Shop Apotheke Europe was given a new €118.00 ($128.26) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

3/8/2023 – Shop Apotheke Europe was given a new €110.00 ($119.57) price target on by analysts at Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking.

3/8/2023 – Shop Apotheke Europe was given a new €42.00 ($45.65) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

3/7/2023 – Shop Apotheke Europe was given a new €85.00 ($92.39) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank.

3/7/2023 – Shop Apotheke Europe was given a new €103.00 ($111.96) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.

3/3/2023 – Shop Apotheke Europe was given a new €140.00 ($152.17) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

2/28/2023 – Shop Apotheke Europe was given a new €85.00 ($92.39) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank.

2/23/2023 – Shop Apotheke Europe was given a new €100.00 ($108.70) price target on by analysts at Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking.

2/20/2023 – Shop Apotheke Europe was given a new €103.00 ($111.96) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.

2/13/2023 – Shop Apotheke Europe was given a new €103.00 ($111.96) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.

Shop Apotheke Europe Trading Up 1.6 %

ETR:SAE opened at €86.74 ($94.28) on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €72.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of €55.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of -19.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.24. Shop Apotheke Europe has a 52-week low of €36.51 ($39.68) and a 52-week high of €105.25 ($114.40).

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, France, Belgium, Italy, and the Netherlands. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

