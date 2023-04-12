WELL Health Technologies (OTCMKTS:WLYYF) Trading 3.7% Higher

WELL Health Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:WLYYF – Get Rating) shares traded up 3.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.21 and last traded at $4.16. 3,500 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 7,483 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.01.
WELL Health Technologies Stock Performance
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.66.
WELL Health Technologies Company Profile
WELL Health Technologies Corp. owns and operates a portfolio of primary healthcare facilities in Canada and the United States. The company also provides digital electronic medical records (EMR) software services; and telehealth services. As of March 29, 2021, it operated 27 medical clinics; and provided digital EMR software and services to approximately 2,200 medical clinics across Canada.
