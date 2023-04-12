Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI) Shares Sold by Narwhal Capital Management

Narwhal Capital Management decreased its holdings in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI – Get Rating) by 34.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,692 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,032 shares during the quarter. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund were worth $89,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Dearborn Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund in the third quarter valued at about $77,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 5.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 28,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 1,535 shares during the period. Mariner Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 53.3% in the third quarter. Mariner Investment Group LLC now owns 63,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 22,212 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 7.1% in the third quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 72,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the period.

Get Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund alerts:

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE SBI opened at $7.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.66. Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.13 and a twelve month high of $8.42.

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Cuts Dividend

About Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a $0.023 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th.

(Get Rating)

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment company, which engages in the investment that provides common shareholders a level of current income exempt from regular federal income taxes consistent with prudent investing. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.