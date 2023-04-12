Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI) Shares Sold by Narwhal Capital Management

Narwhal Capital Management decreased its holdings in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI – Get Rating) by 34.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,692 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,032 shares during the quarter. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund were worth $89,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Dearborn Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund in the third quarter valued at about $77,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 5.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 28,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 1,535 shares during the period. Mariner Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 53.3% in the third quarter. Mariner Investment Group LLC now owns 63,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 22,212 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 7.1% in the third quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 72,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the period.
Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Trading Up 0.6 %
NYSE SBI opened at $7.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.66. Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.13 and a twelve month high of $8.42.
Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Cuts Dividend
About Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund
Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment company, which engages in the investment that provides common shareholders a level of current income exempt from regular federal income taxes consistent with prudent investing. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund (SBI)
- The Future For Boeing Looks Ripe For Takeoff
- Is ServiceNow Ready To Break Out Now?
- Tilray Brands Consolidates Hold: Profits Will Drive Shares Higher
- Weight Watchers Reshapes Itself with a Game-Changer Acquisition
- Nano Dimension Prints Growth: Enters Hypergrowth Phase
Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.