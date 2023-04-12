Westside Investment Management Inc. Buys 1,550 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 41.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,286 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $135,927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 69.8% during the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 5,644 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 2,320 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 155.1% during the 3rd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 7,789 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 4,736 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 665,740 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $42,181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,858 shares during the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 4,676 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,486 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.88, for a total transaction of $257,640.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 155,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,331,324.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 3,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.88, for a total transaction of $257,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,331,324.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.39, for a total transaction of $2,741,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,516,945 shares in the company, valued at $138,633,603.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 109,265 shares of company stock valued at $9,548,475 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

AMD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.27.

NASDAQ AMD traded down $1.85 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $92.18. 6,447,073 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,696,754. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.36. The business’s 50-day moving average is $87.56 and its 200-day moving average is $74.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.85, a P/E/G ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.94. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.57 and a twelve month high of $109.57.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 5.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

