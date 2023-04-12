Westside Investment Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,629 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the period. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Westside Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $517,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VCR. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Activest Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 156.3% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $53,000.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Price Performance

VCR stock traded up $1.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $248.60. 3,067 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 83,451. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $247.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $239.21. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 52-week low of $213.73 and a 52-week high of $309.20.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

