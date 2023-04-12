WFA of San Diego LLC Acquires Shares of 3,584 Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,584 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sargent Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at $268,000. Naviter Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 23,896 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $956,000 after acquiring an additional 3,926 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 122.9% in the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 84,923 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,970,000 after acquiring an additional 46,818 shares in the last quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at about $475,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 119,140 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,166,000 after acquiring an additional 15,730 shares in the last quarter. 82.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Comcast Trading Down 1.0 %
Shares of CMCSA stock traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $37.98. 4,142,652 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,185,184. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.42. The stock has a market cap of $160.13 billion, a PE ratio of 32.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.99. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $28.39 and a 12 month high of $48.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.
Comcast Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.48%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.71.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Comcast news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 37,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.03, for a total value of $75,467.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,507,693 shares in the company, valued at $39,600,616.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 7,527,791 shares of company stock valued at $19,025,007 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.
Comcast Profile
Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.
