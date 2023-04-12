WFA of San Diego LLC Has $1.46 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

WFA of San Diego LLC decreased its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,713 shares of the company’s stock after selling 492 shares during the period. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF makes up 1.1% of WFA of San Diego LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. WFA of San Diego LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $1,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 59.4% in the 4th quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Bellevue Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $72,000.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $54.80. 1,895,047 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,850,061. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.24. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.92 and a fifty-two week high of $62.60. The stock has a market cap of $19.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.64.

About JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

