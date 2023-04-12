WFA of San Diego LLC Has $2.94 Million Stock Position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

WFA of San Diego LLC decreased its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,807 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF accounts for 2.2% of WFA of San Diego LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. WFA of San Diego LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $2,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.8% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHB traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.78. 221,006 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 981,826. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12-month low of $40.92 and a 12-month high of $53.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.50 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

