WFA of San Diego LLC Makes New $139,000 Investment in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CAT. State Street Corp grew its stake in Caterpillar by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,070,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,574,731,000 after acquiring an additional 291,836 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Caterpillar by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,440,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $892,724,000 after acquiring an additional 92,360 shares during the last quarter. Amundi grew its stake in Caterpillar by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 3,130,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $531,926,000 after acquiring an additional 422,355 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Caterpillar by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,697,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $601,019,000 after acquiring an additional 98,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its stake in Caterpillar by 46.8% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 2,624,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $435,423,000 after acquiring an additional 836,340 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

CAT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $228.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. UBS Group lowered shares of Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $228.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $238.59.

Shares of NYSE CAT traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $221.12. 1,053,067 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,357,234. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $160.60 and a 52 week high of $266.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $234.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $227.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $114.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.10.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.95 by ($0.09). Caterpillar had a return on equity of 45.61% and a net margin of 11.28%. The business had revenue of $16.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.69 earnings per share. Caterpillar’s revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 15.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is presently 37.94%.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 23,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.44, for a total transaction of $5,981,258.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,470,347.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 23,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.44, for a total value of $5,981,258.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,470,347.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel M. Dickinson sold 6,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.22, for a total value of $1,524,905.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,265,646.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,953 shares of company stock worth $9,514,484. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

