WFA of San Diego LLC Purchases Shares of 4,810 iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 4,810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $166,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 73.5% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 98.2% in the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,092 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 62.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Gold Trust Price Performance

Shares of IAU traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $38.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,831,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,431,288. iShares Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $30.69 and a 1-year high of $38.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.43.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

