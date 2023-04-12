WFA of San Diego LLC Reduces Stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

WFA of San Diego LLC cut its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $900,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tsfg LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 95.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. 6.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Novo Nordisk A/S from 925.00 to 1,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $697.78.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Performance

NYSE:NVO traded up $5.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $163.40. 778,321 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,383,575. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $369.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1 year low of $95.02 and a 1 year high of $163.47.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.74 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 73.39% and a net margin of 31.44%. Analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th were paid a dividend of $1.1887 per share. This represents a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th. This is an increase from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.58. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.70%.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

(Get Rating)

Novo Nordisk A/S is a global healthcare company, which engages in the the discovery, development, manufacturing and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Biopharm segments. The Diabetes and Obesity Care segment includes insulin, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products (OAD), obesity, and other serious chronic diseases.

Featured Articles

