WFA of San Diego LLC Sells 160 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

WFA of San Diego LLC decreased its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,945 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $554,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown raised its holdings in CVS Health by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown now owns 9,735 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC increased its stake in CVS Health by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 10,532 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $981,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. increased its stake in CVS Health by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 8,925 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $832,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC increased its stake in CVS Health by 134.6% in the 4th quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 11,043 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 6,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,034 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,985,000 after acquiring an additional 6,580 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of CVS Health from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $106.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of CVS Health from $111.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 31st. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of CVS Health from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.24.

Shares of CVS stock traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $75.44. 2,746,509 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,091,016. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $72.11 and a 52-week high of $107.60. The stock has a market cap of $96.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $80.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.90.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.07. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The business had revenue of $83.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.98 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.56%.

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

