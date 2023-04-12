WFA of San Diego LLC Trims Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

WFA of San Diego LLC cut its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 17.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,915 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,283 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 75.6% in the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,881 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Eisler Capital UK Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. 51.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of T traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $19.72. 9,498,786 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,767,670. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.46 and a 1-year high of $21.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.07 billion, a PE ratio of -16.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.05 and a 200-day moving average of $18.47.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 14.18% and a negative net margin of 6.60%. The firm had revenue of $31.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.63%. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently -93.28%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

T has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Moffett Nathanson reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, December 19th. TheStreet downgraded AT&T from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley downgraded AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

About AT&T

(Get Rating)

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.