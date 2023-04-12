Whitegate Investment Counselors Inc. Has $12.99 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Whitegate Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEAGet Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 309,571 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,115 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for about 4.4% of Whitegate Investment Counselors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Whitegate Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $12,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VEA. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 300.9% during the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 240.3% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.94. 3,371,148 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,798,197. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.65 and its 200-day moving average is $42.48. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $35.42 and a 12 month high of $47.84. The stock has a market cap of $109.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

