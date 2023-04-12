Whitegate Investment Counselors Inc. Raises Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Whitegate Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 70,164 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,198 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for approximately 2.0% of Whitegate Investment Counselors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Whitegate Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $5,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA now owns 6,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $83.24. 2,224,409 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,857,390. The stock has a market cap of $33.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $85.04 and its 200-day moving average is $84.22. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $74.66 and a 52 week high of $113.41.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.