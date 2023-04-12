Whitegate Investment Counselors Inc. Sells 9,590 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Whitegate Investment Counselors Inc. decreased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 25.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,590 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Whitegate Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Whitegate Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $2,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,309 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 2,209 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Vista Investment Management lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 2,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,011 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland Capital Management lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 9,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,020,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA MUB traded up $0.15 on Wednesday, hitting $108.46. 742,847 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,790,660. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $106.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.57. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $101.35 and a 1-year high of $108.82.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

