Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Imperial Capital

Research analysts at Imperial Capital started coverage on shares of Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $8.25 price target on the stock. Imperial Capital’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 235.37% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on FREE. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Whole Earth Brands from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Whole Earth Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.85.

Whole Earth Brands Price Performance

Shares of FREE traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 206,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 447,460. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Whole Earth Brands has a fifty-two week low of $2.25 and a fifty-two week high of $7.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

Whole Earth Brands ( NASDAQ:FREE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 13th. The company reported ($1.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($1.45). The business had revenue of $138.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.59 million. Whole Earth Brands had a negative return on equity of 17.20% and a negative net margin of 10.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Whole Earth Brands will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Sababa Holdings Free Llc purchased 580,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.79 per share, for a total transaction of $1,618,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,366,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,341,977. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Whole Earth Brands

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Whole Earth Brands by 84.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 8,450 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Whole Earth Brands by 58.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 9,589 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Whole Earth Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Whole Earth Brands by 5.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Whole Earth Brands by 176.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 311,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after acquiring an additional 198,392 shares during the last quarter. 64.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Whole Earth Brands

Act II Global Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to focus on the business of following sector: consumer packaged goods, consumables and hospitality including restaurants. The company was founded on August 16, 2018 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

