Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Holdings Decreased by Ironwood Investment Management LLC

Ironwood Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,899 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 462 shares during the quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 210.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 310 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Tobam bought a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 161.0% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 535 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. 99.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on WSM. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush upped their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.47.

Williams-Sonoma Price Performance

Shares of Williams-Sonoma stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $119.44. The stock had a trading volume of 482,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,061,465. The firm has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.30, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $124.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.30. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.58 and a fifty-two week high of $176.89.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $5.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.41 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 80.17% and a net margin of 13.00%. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.42 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 13.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Williams-Sonoma Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. This is an increase from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.06%.

Williams-Sonoma Profile

(Get Rating)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.