WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund (BATS:IQDG) Sets New 1-Year High at $34.15

Shares of WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund (BATS:IQDG – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $34.15 and last traded at $34.04, with a volume of 160235 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.05.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $673.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 0.92.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of IQDG. Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,005,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $956,000. One Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 1,695,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,615,000 after buying an additional 196,334 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 36,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after buying an additional 2,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $470,000.

About WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund

The WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund (IQDG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of dividend-paying total market stocks from developed markets outside the US and Canada. The index is weighted by dividends paid. IQDG was launched on Apr 7, 2016 and is managed by WisdomTree.

