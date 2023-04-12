Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) Hits New 1-Year High at $133.04

Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $133.04 and last traded at $132.44, with a volume of 6560 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $130.44.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on WTKWY shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Wolters Kluwer from €126.00 ($136.96) to €129.00 ($140.22) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Wolters Kluwer from €113.00 ($122.83) to €108.00 ($117.39) in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.00.

Wolters Kluwer Stock Up 1.5 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $118.44 and a 200-day moving average of $109.44.

About Wolters Kluwer

Wolters Kluwer NV engages in the provision of information, software solutions, and services for professionals in the health, tax and accounting, finance, risk and compliance, and legal sectors. It operates through the following segments: Health; Tax and Accounting; Governance, Risk, and Compliance; and Legal and Regulatory.

