Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) Hits New 1-Year High at $133.04

Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $133.04 and last traded at $132.44, with a volume of 6560 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $130.44.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts have issued reports on WTKWY shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Wolters Kluwer from €126.00 ($136.96) to €129.00 ($140.22) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Wolters Kluwer from €113.00 ($122.83) to €108.00 ($117.39) in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.00.
Wolters Kluwer Stock Up 1.5 %
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $118.44 and a 200-day moving average of $109.44.
About Wolters Kluwer
Wolters Kluwer NV engages in the provision of information, software solutions, and services for professionals in the health, tax and accounting, finance, risk and compliance, and legal sectors. It operates through the following segments: Health; Tax and Accounting; Governance, Risk, and Compliance; and Legal and Regulatory.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Wolters Kluwer (WTKWY)
- Should Cheesecake Factory Stock Be On Your Menu?
- Buffett Reduces Taiwan Semiconductor Stake After This Happened
- Don’t Get Bullish On The S&P 500 Because Of The CPI Report
- Shockwave Medical Gets 10% Jolt, Leads Medical Gear Makers Higher
- Proterra Inc., A Penny Stock To Put On The Watchlist
Receive News & Ratings for Wolters Kluwer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolters Kluwer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.