World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) Given New $114.00 Price Target at Guggenheim

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Guggenheim from $105.00 to $114.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Guggenheim’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.01% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on WWE. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Loop Capital upped their price target on World Wrestling Entertainment from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Wolfe Research cut World Wrestling Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, World Wrestling Entertainment has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.60.

Get World Wrestling Entertainment alerts:

World Wrestling Entertainment Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE WWE traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $103.63. The stock had a trading volume of 297,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,390,330. The company has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.24 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $87.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.45. World Wrestling Entertainment has a 52 week low of $55.09 and a 52 week high of $103.90.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On World Wrestling Entertainment

World Wrestling Entertainment ( NYSE:WWE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.08). World Wrestling Entertainment had a return on equity of 47.41% and a net margin of 15.15%. The business had revenue of $325.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that World Wrestling Entertainment will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in World Wrestling Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at about $891,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 1,064.4% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 207,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,235,000 after purchasing an additional 189,902 shares during the period. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $7,935,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 62,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,260,000 after purchasing an additional 4,182 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.60% of the company’s stock.

About World Wrestling Entertainment

(Get Rating)

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc is an integrated media and entertainment company, which engages in the production and distribution of content through various channels. It operates through the following business segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment reflects the production and monetization of long-form and short-form video content across various platforms including WWE Network, broadcast and pay television, digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for World Wrestling Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Wrestling Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.