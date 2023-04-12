Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $53.79

Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $53.79 and traded as high as $62.53. Worthington Industries shares last traded at $61.61, with a volume of 189,450 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WOR has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Worthington Industries from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Worthington Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 1st.

Worthington Industries Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.93 and a beta of 1.25.

Worthington Industries Dividend Announcement

Worthington Industries ( NYSE:WOR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.34. Worthington Industries had a net margin of 3.97% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $909.00 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. Worthington Industries’s revenue was down 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Worthington Industries, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. Worthington Industries’s payout ratio is presently 29.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Worthington Industries

In other Worthington Industries news, insider Eric M. Smolenski sold 2,000 shares of Worthington Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total transaction of $110,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 93,413 shares in the company, valued at $5,165,738.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Worthington Industries news, insider Eric M. Smolenski sold 2,000 shares of Worthington Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total transaction of $110,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 93,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,165,738.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO B Andrew Rose sold 18,229 shares of Worthington Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.48, for a total transaction of $1,084,260.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 503,839 shares in the company, valued at $29,968,343.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,229 shares of company stock worth $1,823,861 over the last three months. 39.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WOR. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Worthington Industries in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in shares of Worthington Industries in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Worthington Industries in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Worthington Industries by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Worthington Industries by 1,470.4% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 1,691 shares during the period. 45.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Worthington Industries

Worthington Industries, Inc engages in processing of value-added steel and manufacturing of metal products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Processing and Pressure Cylinders. The Steel Processing segment consists of Worthington Steel business unit and consolidated joint ventures, which operates steel business and its prices.

