WOW-token (WOW) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $284.90 Million

WOW-token (WOW) traded up 0% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. In the last seven days, WOW-token has traded 0.3% lower against the dollar. WOW-token has a total market cap of $284.90 million and approximately $3.94 worth of WOW-token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WOW-token token can currently be bought for $0.0285 or 0.00000095 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get WOW-token alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00004019 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00010106 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000869 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.73 or 0.00022480 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About WOW-token

WOW-token is a token. Its launch date was March 20th, 2022. WOW-token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. WOW-token’s official Twitter account is @wow_metanft and its Facebook page is accessible here. WOW-token’s official website is www.wowmetanft.io.

WOW-token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WOW-token (WOW) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. WOW-token has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of WOW-token is 0.02849755 USD and is up 0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $2.90 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.wowmetanft.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOW-token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WOW-token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WOW-token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WOW-token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WOW-token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.