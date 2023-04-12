Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.35

Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY – Get Rating) (TSE:YRI) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.35 and traded as high as $5.94. Yamana Gold shares last traded at $5.85, with a volume of 42,248,500 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AUY. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Yamana Gold from C$7.10 to C$8.05 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Raymond James increased their price target on Yamana Gold from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Yamana Gold in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.68, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.36.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AUY. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Yamana Gold by 3.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,727,708 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $148,256,000 after purchasing an additional 979,750 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Yamana Gold by 16.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 30,974,436 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $172,838,000 after purchasing an additional 4,374,525 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Yamana Gold by 51.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,247,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $167,875,000 after purchasing an additional 10,317,130 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Yamana Gold by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 20,609,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $114,384,000 after purchasing an additional 346,275 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Yamana Gold by 121.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,914,466 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $88,325,000 after purchasing an additional 8,742,215 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.93% of the company’s stock.

Yamana Gold, Inc engages in the production of gold, silver and copper. It operates through the following segments: El Peñón, Canadian Malartic, Jacobina, Minera Florida, Cerro Moro, Other Mines, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Peter Marrone on March 17, 1994 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

