Zcash Achieves Market Cap of $653.48 Million (ZEC)

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. One Zcash coin can now be bought for about $40.02 or 0.00132852 BTC on popular exchanges. Zcash has a total market capitalization of $653.48 million and $29.56 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Zcash has traded up 6.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.02 or 0.00053172 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.48 or 0.00034797 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001325 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000883 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001266 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0545 or 0.00000181 BTC.

About Zcash

Zcash (CRYPTO:ZEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 16,328,269 coins. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @electriccoinco and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Zcash is z.cash. The official message board for Zcash is forum.z.cash.

Zcash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCash (ZEC) is a digital currency and decentralized open-source cryptocurrency, launched in 2016. It provides users with enhanced privacy and selective transparency of transactions. ZCash is based on the zero-knowledge proof protocol known as zk-SNARKs. This protocol allows the network to maintain a secure ledger of balances without disclosing the parties or amounts involved. Transactions can be audited, verified and tracked without revealing the sender, receiver or transaction amount. ZEC is an inflationary currency, with a maximum supply of 21 million coins. It is accepted by a growing number of merchants, exchanges and other services.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zcash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

