Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Trading Down 3.6%

Shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Rating) dropped 3.6% on Monday . The company traded as low as $17.25 and last traded at $17.32. Approximately 328,819 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 558,628 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.97.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ZNTL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.44.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.3 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 1.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ZNTL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.09) by $0.17. Research analysts forecast that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zentalis Pharmaceuticals news, President Cam Gallagher sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.27, for a total value of $222,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 503,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,204,103.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Kevin D. Bunker sold 3,807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.42, for a total transaction of $77,738.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 871,657 shares in the company, valued at $17,799,235.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Cam Gallagher sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.27, for a total value of $222,700.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 503,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,204,103.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 29,763 shares of company stock worth $663,560. Corporate insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZNTL. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 15,160.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $48,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $59,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 24.1% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 378.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter.

About Zentalis Pharmaceuticals

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate includes the ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors; Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors as a monotherapy and in an ongoing Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with platinum resistant ovarian cancer; and Phase 2 monotherapy trial for a tumor agnostic, predictive biomarker.

