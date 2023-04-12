Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) Stock Price Down 4.1%

Zhihu Inc. (NYSE:ZH – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 4.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.19 and last traded at $1.21. Approximately 547,115 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 4,525,350 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.26.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, CLSA assumed coverage on shares of Zhihu in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1.50 price objective for the company.
Zhihu Price Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $754.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 0.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.34.
Institutional Trading of Zhihu
About Zhihu
Zhihu Inc operates an online content community in the People's Republic of China. Its community allows people to seek inspiration, find solutions, make decisions, and have fun. The company also offers technology, business support, and consulting services; information transmission, software, and information technology services; information and marketing services; vocational training; and internet services, as well as holds audio-visual permit.
