Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) Stock Price Down 4.1%

Zhihu Inc. (NYSE:ZH – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 4.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.19 and last traded at $1.21. Approximately 547,115 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 4,525,350 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.26.

Separately, CLSA assumed coverage on shares of Zhihu in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1.50 price objective for the company.

The company has a market capitalization of $754.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 0.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.34.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Zhihu by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 230,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 7,995 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zhihu by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,641,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,980,000 after purchasing an additional 14,245 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in shares of Zhihu by 628.2% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 17,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 15,077 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Zhihu by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 512,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,000 after acquiring an additional 20,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Zhihu during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.39% of the company’s stock.

Zhihu Inc operates an online content community in the People's Republic of China. Its community allows people to seek inspiration, find solutions, make decisions, and have fun. The company also offers technology, business support, and consulting services; information transmission, software, and information technology services; information and marketing services; vocational training; and internet services, as well as holds audio-visual permit.

