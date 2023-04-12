Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) CFO Todd Mcelhatton Sells 7,500 Shares

Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating) CFO Todd Mcelhatton sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $67,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 135,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,221,975. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

On Monday, April 3rd, Todd Mcelhatton sold 17,905 shares of Zuora stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.34, for a total transaction of $167,232.70.

Shares of NYSE:ZUO traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.00. 633,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,143,572. Zuora, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.45 and a 1 year high of $14.57. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.68 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.76.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ZUO. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Zuora in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Zuora in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Zuora to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Zuora from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.25.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Zuora by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 34,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of Zuora by 5.9% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 26,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Zuora by 1.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 177,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,846 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Zuora by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 22,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Zuora by 10.8% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 19,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,921 shares during the last quarter. 69.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zuora, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based subscription management platform. Its products include Zuora Billing, Zuora Revenue, Zuora CPQ, Zuora Collect AI, and Zuora Analytics. It offers solutions to software, healthcare, education, B2C, and communications industries. The company was founded in 2007 by K.V.

