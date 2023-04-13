10,000 Shares in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – September (BATS:USEP) Purchased by Atticus Wealth Management LLC

Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – September (BATS:USEP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of USEP. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – September by 96.9% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 48,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 24,032 shares during the last quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – September during the fourth quarter valued at about $551,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – September during the fourth quarter valued at about $15,541,000. Sageworth Trust Co increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – September by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 825,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,806,000 after acquiring an additional 38,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – September by 113.2% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 428,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,300,000 after acquiring an additional 227,247 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – September Stock Performance

Shares of USEP traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $27.43. 37,039 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a market cap of $152.79 million, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.15 and its 200-day moving average is $26.65.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – September Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – September (USEP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. USEP was launched on Sep 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

