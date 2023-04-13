12,093 Shares in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) Acquired by Friedenthal Financial

Friedenthal Financial bought a new position in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 12,093 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $730,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCCO. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Southern Copper during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new stake in shares of Southern Copper during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in shares of Southern Copper during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. American Research & Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 42.3% during the third quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 740 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Southern Copper during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 7.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SCCO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Southern Copper from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Southern Copper from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Southern Copper from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Southern Copper from $40.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Southern Copper in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Southern Copper has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.14.

Southern Copper Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SCCO traded up $2.65 on Thursday, reaching $80.04. 619,685 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,341,061. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.63, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.23. Southern Copper Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.42 and a fifty-two week high of $80.16. The business’s 50-day moving average is $73.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.14. The company has a quick ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Southern Copper had a net margin of 26.26% and a return on equity of 33.31%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Southern Copper Co. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

Southern Copper Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.00%. This is a positive change from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 116.96%.

Insider Transactions at Southern Copper

In other news, Director Andreve Vicente Ariztegui sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.11, for a total transaction of $114,165.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,400 shares in the company, valued at $334,884. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Southern Copper Company Profile

Southern Copper Corp. engages in the development, production, and exploration of copper, molybdenum, zinc, and silver. It operates through the following segments: Peruvian Operations, Mexican Open-Pit Operations, and Mexican Underground Mining Operations. The Peruvian Operations segment focuses on the Toquepala and Cuajone mine complexes and the smelting and refining plants, industrial railroad, and port facilities that service both mines.

