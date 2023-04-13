2,560 Shares in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Purchased by Peoples Bank OH

Peoples Bank OH acquired a new position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Omnicom Group by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 27,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 81,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,880,000 after purchasing an additional 17,251 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $503,000. National Pension Service boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 644.1% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 407,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,579,000 after purchasing an additional 352,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $929,000. 90.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on OMC shares. BNP Paribas upgraded Omnicom Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $84.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Omnicom Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.14.

Omnicom Group Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:OMC traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $93.97. 297,425 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,863,985. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $91.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.49. Omnicom Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.31 and a twelve month high of $96.52. The company has a market capitalization of $18.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.83.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.15. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 41.20% and a net margin of 9.21%. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.19 EPS for the current year.

Omnicom Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.96%.

Omnicom Group Profile

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of advertising, marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operate in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, which are the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

