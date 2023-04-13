3,000 Shares in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Purchased by Cohen Capital Management Inc.

Cohen Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of State Street during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of State Street in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of State Street in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of State Street by 560.2% during the fourth quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 548 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of State Street by 69.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 572 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. 88.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Ian Appleyard sold 6,725 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.42, for a total transaction of $594,624.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,281,471.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP David C. Phelan sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.63, for a total value of $1,299,450.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,279,895.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Ian Appleyard sold 6,725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.42, for a total transaction of $594,624.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,281,471.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,893 shares of company stock worth $2,923,987 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

State Street Price Performance

Shares of State Street stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $78.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 245,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,904,129. The company has a market cap of $26.40 billion, a PE ratio of 10.88, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $83.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.25. State Street Co. has a 12-month low of $58.62 and a 12-month high of $94.74.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The asset manager reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.07. State Street had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 20.92%. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. Analysts expect that State Street Co. will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

State Street Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. State Street’s payout ratio is 35.05%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of State Street in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on State Street from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of State Street in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of State Street from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on State Street from $116.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, State Street has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.27.

State Street Profile

(Get Rating)

State Street Corp. engages in the provision of financial services to institutional investors. It operates through the Commercial and Financial, and Commercial Real Estate segments. The company was founded in 1792 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Featured Stories

