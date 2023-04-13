61,792 Shares in Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD) Bought by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 61,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,454,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.15% of Chord Energy at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ninepoint Partners LP acquired a new position in Chord Energy during the fourth quarter worth $101,923,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chord Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $67,071,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chord Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $64,642,000. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chord Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $18,888,000. Finally, Bernzott Capital Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Chord Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $14,456,000. 93.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Chord Energy

In other news, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.03, for a total value of $426,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 241,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,243,148.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.03, for a total value of $426,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 241,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,243,148.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 1,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.06, for a total value of $146,782.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 246,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,461,763. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,733 shares of company stock valued at $1,229,101. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chord Energy Price Performance

CHRD traded up $0.71 on Thursday, hitting $143.55. 310,725 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 644,776. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.40, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Chord Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $93.35 and a 12 month high of $181.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $135.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.80.

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $5.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.89 by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $875.33 million. Chord Energy had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 50.90%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chord Energy Co. will post 23.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chord Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were issued a $4.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.7%. This is a boost from Chord Energy’s previous None dividend of $3.67. Chord Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 8.41%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on CHRD. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Chord Energy from $187.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Chord Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $178.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Chord Energy from $169.00 to $182.00 in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Chord Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Chord Energy from $219.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.00.

Chord Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company. It acquires, exploits, develops, and explores for crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Featured Stories

