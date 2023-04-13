AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by apricus wealth LLC

apricus wealth LLC cut its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 164 shares during the quarter. AbbVie comprises approximately 3.1% of apricus wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. apricus wealth LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Retirement Income Solutions Inc purchased a new position in AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. Ergoteles LLC boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 5,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after buying an additional 847 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,150,000. Wsfs Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at about $562,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 80.4% in the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 75,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,242,000 after buying an additional 33,661 shares during the period. 67.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Insider Activity at AbbVie

In other AbbVie news, CFO Scott T. Reents sold 15,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.08, for a total transaction of $2,440,401.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 809 shares in the company, valued at $123,841.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other AbbVie news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 53,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.28, for a total transaction of $8,089,875.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,941 shares in the company, valued at $9,280,095.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott T. Reents sold 15,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.08, for a total value of $2,440,401.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,841.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 178,268 shares of company stock worth $27,231,420 over the last three months. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AbbVie Trading Down 0.5 %

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ABBV. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on AbbVie from $169.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com lowered AbbVie from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Truist Financial raised their target price on AbbVie from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. SVB Leerink raised AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on AbbVie from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.94.

Shares of ABBV stock opened at $161.53 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $154.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.30. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $134.09 and a twelve month high of $168.11. The company has a market capitalization of $284.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.06. AbbVie had a return on equity of 154.52% and a net margin of 20.39%. The firm had revenue of $15.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.93 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.56%.

About AbbVie

(Get Rating)

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.