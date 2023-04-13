ABCMETA (META) Trading Up 28% This Week

ABCMETA (META) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 13th. Over the last week, ABCMETA has traded 28% higher against the US dollar. ABCMETA has a market cap of $2.47 million and approximately $1,464.98 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ABCMETA token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00007383 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00023295 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.77 or 0.00028961 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.48 or 0.00018092 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001326 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000060 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,291.68 or 0.99973764 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000118 BTC.

ABCMETA Token Profile

META is a token. It was first traded on June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11. ABCMETA’s official website is www.abcmeta.io.

ABCMETA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00002484 USD and is down -0.63 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $2,122.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ABCMETA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ABCMETA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

